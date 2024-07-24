Governor Gulab Chand Kataria attends closing ceremony of ‘Anwekhan’ organized by “GROWTH from GRASSROOTS” in Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH: Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Tuesday attended the closing ceremony of the educational workshop, “Anwekhan” organized by “GROWTH from GRASSROOTS” held at the Rajgarh Tea estate playground in Dibrugarh district.

The Governor praised Bimal Borah for taking such step to encourage the students. Speaking at the programme, Governor Gulab Chandra Kataria said, “If you want development then it will start from the grassroots. You should do such work which will be remembered by everyone. Every MLA should do such work which will be helpful for the future generations.”

While addressing the students, Kataria said, “Dream and work with full force to fulfill your goals. People should understand their power and do work for the greater cause which are beneficial for humanity. Those who take challenges and go forward with positive direction will win in every sphere of their life. Grassroots level thinking will take you forward. Introspect yourself and do good work for the country and the society.”

The workshop, organized from July 12 to July 23 across the Tingkhong Legislative Assembly constituency and Charaideo district by “GROWTH from GRASSROOTS” under the patronage of state Cabinet Minister Bimal Borah and supported by the MLA’s Educational Advisory Committee, saw participation from around three thousand students from seven centres in the constituency.

The secretary of Assam Children’s Literature Trust Rishikesh Goswami, attended the programme as the keynote speaker.

“The enthusiasm and interest shown by the students in this workshop, focused on educational and skill development exploration, have been encouraging for the organizers,” said the chairperson Jahnabi Borah, and the secretary of the Volunteer Trust, GROWTH from GRASSROOTS Gauri Konwar Borah.

