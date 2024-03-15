Governor Gulab Chand Kataria praises Prime Minister Narendra Modi for nation’s development

SILCHAR: Governor Gulab Chand Kataria heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and termed Modi as the best Prime Minister in the history of India. Governor Kataria, who is on a 2-day visit to Cachar arrived Silchar on Wednesday and attended an event held at Banga Bhavan in Silchar in connection with the distribution ceremony of sanctioned letters under the Pradhan Mantri Samajik Utthan and Rozgar Adharit Jankalyan (PM-SURAJ).

Speaking as the chief guest on the occasion, Governor Gulab Chand Kataria Kataria appreciated the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government towards the overall development of the downtrodden people across the country.

Governor Kataria also said that the steps taken by the Prime Minister have been revolutionary in transforming the financial status of the people belonging to Scheduled Caste and backward classes and Safai workers. The schemes like Jandhan Yojana where each individual have their bank accounts is a testament of the visionary efforts, the Governor said. The Governor said the country will reach greater heights of progress and prosperity if Modi becomes the Prime Minister once again. Talking at the event, Silchar MP Rajdeep Roy also spoke about the central government’s various initiatives for the welfare of the common masses and showered praises on PM Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ceremonially launched the PM Suraj portal and dedicated to the nation for providing credit assistance to the downtrodden section of the society.

Along with the 552 districts of the country, Cachar district also joined the circuit of PM Suraj facilities. Five Safai workers received the Namaste Ayushman health cards and PPE kits from the hands of Governor Gulab Chand Kataria who was here as a part of the launch of the PM portal programme. The Governor also handed over the loan sanction/disbursement letters to women beneficiaries from the scheduled caste and backward class community.

MLA Khalil Uddin Mazumder, District Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha, Deputy Inspector General (southern range Kankan Jyoti Saikia and Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta were also present on the occasion.

