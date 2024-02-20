Guwahati: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Unveils Rs. 254 Crore Projects at Pandu Port

GUWAHATI: In a major step towards reviving the Inland Water Transport (IWT) sector and improving connectivity in the Northeast, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarvananda Sonowal is all set to inaugurate projects needing a total of Rs. 254 crore at Pandu Port in Guwahati. The event scheduled on 20th February, would showcase various initiatives aimed at strengthening passenger and freight infrastructure.

The major projects that are scheduled to be inaugurated include a passenger and freight facility at Bogibeel worth Rs. 46.60 crore, while the water transport station at Sonamura cost Rs. 6.91 crore, and for updating the terminals at Karimganj and Badarpur at a cost of Rs. 6.40 crore respectively. Furthermore, the notification includes of six strategically located ports on the River Brahmaputra, for which a total outlay of Rs. 8.45 crore, and 19 passenger vessels for National Waterway-2 and National Waterway-16, at a total cost of Rs. 25 crore and works.

Further, infrastructure development including jetty expansion, facilities and integrated bank security costs Rs. 30 crore will further strengthen the regional transport network. In addition to these parties, the foundation stone of IWAI Dhubri Office Complex worth Rs. 7.50 crore, will be invested, highlighting the government’s commitment to streamline business processes and develop infrastructure projects in the region.

Guwahati MLA Queen Oja, Assam Government, Minister of Transport, Fisheries & Excise Parimal Suklabaidya, Gauhati East MLA Siddharth Bhattacharya, Ramendra Narayan Kalita MLA Guwahati and other Chief Guests also attended the function. Besides that several dignitaries other including Minister of State for Petroleum & Natural Gas, Labour & Employment, Rameshwar Teli, MLA Dibrugarh, Prasanta Phukan, Chakradhar Gogoi, MLA, Moran, and Ponakan Baruah, MLA, Chabua are likely to participate in the event From Dibrugarh. The opening of these projects underscores the government’s strong commitment to enhance connectivity and boost economic growth in the Northeast through the development of robust infrastructure in the inland water sector.