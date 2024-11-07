In memory of my favourite Maths teacher Bimal Bora Sir

If you have to put someone on a pedestal, put teachers. They are society’s heroes.” If I have to recollect, who is my best teacher I always praise Bimal Bora Sir who taught us Mathematics in my class VIII-X. It’s really a decade ago in 1974-76 while I was studying Nagaon Government Boy’s Higher Secondary School. The school was established in 1865 during British time. Bimal Bora Sir also joined in this prestigious school in 1952 as a student of Class IV through a competitive entrance exam. In 1964 he has joined in this institution as an Assistant Teacher. Bimal Bora Sir received state teacher’s award in the year 1999. He has enlightened the chair of Principal from the year 2000 to 2002 till his retirement. Bimal Bora was the chairman of School Management Committee of this school from 2011 to 2016. In 2015 the school celebrated 150 years jubilee in a truly jubilant manner.

As a student, I could claim that the subject mathematics he taught us in such a manner that, I always carry 100% marks in mathematics in all my exams. In my life I faced lots of teachers from my primary school to medical college and all the teachers are memorable to me, but Bimal Bora Sir will always remain as a very special teacher in my memory. Bimal Bora Sir was not only my teacher but a true mentor in building my career. This is not only true for me, but also applicable to lots of his students. The name Bimal Bora Sir is so popular among the students that in all the ex-students get-together Sir always remained as their most honoured teacher. Sir has produced lots of students who signed in most dignified professions in the nation as well as the state.

When I came to know that Bimal Bora Sir is critically ill, I went to Nagaon from Mizoram (as presently I am working as a Professor in Zoram Medical College, Mizoram) on October 25, but I could not get any response from Sir as he is in deep coma. Sir breathed last on October 28 keeping lots of students, family members and well-wishers in deep shock. Although Bimal Sir is no more, but he will always remain alive in the heart of the students and all because of his extra ordinary technique of teaching mathematics and his noble behaviour. I pray the Almighty for the eternal peace and convey my deep condolences to the bereaved family on the day of his ‘Adya Shraddha’ today.

–Dr Bhabajyoti Bora

