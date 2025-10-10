Manoj Kumar Deka: A legacy in frames and films

We remember and celebrate the extraordinary life of Manoj Kumar Deka (January 15, 1971 – October 30, 2025), a true polymath in the visual arts. My father was a brilliant still photographer, video journalist, and an actor, whose dedication shaped the world around him. His discipline in photography was legendary as he approached every shot with meticulous care. He held an almost sacred love for his cameras, the tools through which he interpreted and shared the world’s beauty.

Manoj Deka left an indelible mark on cinema, appearing in numerous films and serials. His filmography includes: “Prem Geet” (1993), “Morom Nodir Gabhoru Ghat” (1999), “Hiya Diya Niya”, “Tumi Mur Mathu Mur”, and “Matsyagandha” (2000), “Sesh Upahar”, “Drag”, “Bishforan”, “Koina Mur Dhuniya”, “Aei Morom Tumar Babae”, “I Love You”, “Nayak”, and “Daag” (2001). He continued his prolific career with “Prem Aru Prem”, “Imman Morom Kiyo Lagae”, “Kanyadaan”, “Jonaki Mon”, “Tumiye Mor Kalpanar”, “Priya O Priya”, “Jibon Nodir Duti Par”, “Gun Gun Ganae Ganae”, “Tyag”, and “Mitha Mitha Laganat” (2002) followed by “Bidhota” and “Xoru Buwari” (2003), “Kadambari”, “Hridoy Kapuwa Gaan”, and “Barud” (2004), and “Hiyar Dapont Tumar Sobi” (2005). Beyond the lens and the stage, we will cherish Manoj Deka’s unwavering gentle presence. He possessed a rare humility for a man of his artistic stature and he was remarkably grounded and genuinely interested in everyone he met. He had a gift for making every person feel seen and valued, never too busy to lend an ear or offer practical help to a friend or a struggling colleague. His kindness was the quiet foundation upon which his more public achievements were built, and it’s the personal memories of his good-heartedness that will sustain us. Manoj Deka’s legacy is etched in the vibrant images he created and the unforgettable characters he played. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and the countless audience he touched with his art.

Kangkona Bharadwaz (daughter)

