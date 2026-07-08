Historic Barambai Borpukhuri Faces Neglect Despite Tourism and Ecological Potential

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Local organisations and residents have alleged that the historic Rajadiniya Barambai Borpukhuri at Barjawrihati under the Ghograpar revenue circle in Assam's Nalbari district continues to remain neglected despite its immense ecological, historical, and tourism potential.

Spread over nearly 140 bighas, the centuries-old waterbody is known for attracting a large number of migratory birds from different parts of India and abroad every winter. The arrival of these birds transforms the lake into a unique natural habitat, making it one of the prominent birding destinations in the Nalbari region.

Local organisations said that the historic pond has significant potential to be developed as a tourist destination while also supporting fish production, organic manure generation, and employment opportunities for local youth. However, they alleged that successive governments have failed to undertake meaningful development of the site.

According to residents, although several public representatives and senior officials, including former Nalbari MLA Ashok Sharma, Rangia MLA Bhavesh Kalita, and the then Deputy Commissioner of Nalbari, had visited the site in the past and assured development initiatives, little progress has been made on the ground.

Locals have further alleged that despite funds reportedly being sanctioned over the years in the name of development, the condition of the historic waterbody has remained unchanged. They also claimed that the approach road to the pond, the construction of which had begun earlier, is still incomplete.

Various organisations, including the Brihattar Nalbari Gan Seva Sanstha, Ghograpar Regional Students' Union, Yuva Chatra Parishad, and the Ghograpar Regional Committee, have urged Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Nalbari MLA and Cabinet Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, and the District Commissioner of Nalbari to take immediate steps for the conservation and comprehensive development of Barambai Borpukhuri.

Also Read: Dima Hasao Ethnic Festival 2026 to Showcase Culture and Boost Tourism from July 10