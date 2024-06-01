Director General, NE zone K. Satish Nambudiripad makes first visit to PIB, CBC and AIR in Shillong

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Director General Northeast Zone, K. Satish Nambudiripad, IIS, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, undertook his first official visit to the regional units of Press Information Bureau (PIB) Shillong and Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) Shillong on Friday, marking a significant step towards strengthening communication channels across the region.

During his visit, Nambudiripad engaged in comprehensive discussions focusing on the state's media landscape. He actively addressed various concerns and provided invaluable insights and suggestions aimed at enhancing the effectiveness and reach of government communication in the region.

Gopajit Das, Media and Communication Officer, PIB Shillong, led the session delivering a comprehensive presentation on the number of activities coordinated by both CBC and PIB.

Sarang Pofale, Deputy Director, RNU, DDK, Shillong, and Paritosh Dixit, News Editor, RNU, also attended the meeting held at RABM Shillong.

Interacting closely with officers and staff, Nambudiripad diligently took stock of the diverse activities being carried out by the departments, underlining the importance of establishing a mechanism for generating effective news feedback in the region.

Moreover, he stressed the significance of enhancing media outreach efforts, highlighting the critical need for readiness, promptness, and a proactive attitude in executing initiatives effectively. Additionally, he also paid a visit to All India Radio, Shillong and interacted with the officials and staff of the station.

