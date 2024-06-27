International Day Against Drug Abuse Marked Across Assam: Awareness and Action Initiatives Highlighted

DIBRUGARH: The “International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking” was celebrated at the auditorium of Nandlal Borgohain City College, Dibrugarh on Wednesday. It was organized with the theme “The Evidence is Clear, invest in Prevention” in a joint initiative of Dibrugarh district social welfare department and district drug eradication centre and Jagriti Integrated Development Centre.

At the beginning of the programme, all those present resolved to create a drug-free society, create awareness about the misuse of drugs and keep themselves as well as their family members away from the use of drugs.

Principal of the college, Dr. Sanjeevananda Borgohain delivered the welcome address and urged the new generation to be aware of the ill-effects of drug abuse.

Supriya Bawri, Assistant Commissioner and in-charge Social Welfare Officer apprised about the ill-effects of drug abuse. She also added that they have taken many awareness programmes against the ill effects of drugs. She urged the new generation to be more aware and refrain from consuming any intoxicating substance.

Dr Saurav Gogoi, District Project Officer, District Mental Health Programme (DMHP), Dibrugarh, presented a powerpoint presentation containing detailed information on the ill-effects of drug use in the programme.

The programme was attended by BK Vinita of Brahma Kumari Dibrugarh Centre, Integrated Rehabilitation Centre for Addicts (IRCA) Dibrugarh Secretary Rajiv Hazarika, project officers of all integrated child development projects of Dibrugarh district, police and excise department officials as well as students of the college.

Tezpur: The International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking along with 2nd CME and PG development programme on addiction medicine with the theme, “Addiction medicine - contemporary dialectics” was observed in Tezpur. The programme was organised by the department of addiction medicine and addiction treatment facility of LGBRIMH , Tezpur in collaboration with east zone Indian psychiatric society from today in the institute. Dr. Hemanta Datta, head of the department of addiction medicine welcomed the guests and participants during the inauguration.

Renowned psychiatrist Prof RK Lenin Singh, Professor of department of psychiatry , RIMS, Imphal, Dr SK Deuri, director of LGBRIMH and Dr. Jyoti Hazarika, Medical Superintendent of the institute, participants, faculty members from various departments, students along with the staff were present in the inauguration programme today. Prof SK Deuri, director of the Institute emphasized reduction in stigma associated with drug abuse and provision of treatment and quality care to the person with drug abuse. Newton Bhaba award winner senior psychiatrist Dr.Vivek Benegal, Professor of Nimhans participated in the inaugural session though online mode. Dr RK Lenin Singh delivered the lecture on the topic “Methadone : Patient functionality and real cost of treatment”.

DIGBOI: In a significant move to combat drug abuse and illicit trafficking, the Indian Army conducted an extensive awareness drives on the occasion of ‘International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’

The events, held on Wednesday in Upper Assam, Imphal East and Agartala aimed to educate the public on the health hazards of drug use and the importance of a drug-free lifestyle, stated a press communique issued by Indian Army.

In Upper Assam, awareness drives were conducted at Phillobari Senior Secondary School, Dilli Borpatra Medium English School, and Don Bosco High School & Drug De-addiction centre. All 27 teachers, 355 students, and 25 youths under rehabilitation participated in the events.

Various speeches focussed on the theme, “The evidence is clear: invest in prevention highlighting preventive measures at the grassroots level.”

The sessions also stressed the need for coordinated efforts to combat drug trafficking and addiction, aligning with the United Nations’ goal of enhancing global cooperation against drug trafficking.

Similarly, In Manipur too, the Indian Army held an awareness drive at Moirangpurel High School in Imphal East district.

The event included a lecture, a poster-making competition, and an interactive session with a doctor. It was attended by 120 students and seven teachers. “This initiative underscored the Army’s effort to eradicate drug abuse and promote the overall development and growth of young students,” added the press release.

At Agartala Military Station, under the aegis of Spear Corps, a campaign was organized to mark the day. A lecture was conducted to emphasize the harmful effects of drugs on individuals, families, and society at large, with 96 civilians participating in it.

The event included a medical check-up by a team of medical officers and called for widespread awareness to combat illegal activities associated with drug abuse.

