UPPL releases election manifesto in Kokrajhar

KOKRAJHAR: The election manifesto of the UPPL was released on Wednesday evening at the office of the party in Kokrajhar by EM and senior party leader Ranjit Basumatary in the presence of vice president and chairperson of Kokrajhar Municipal Board (KMB) Pratibha Brahma and ex MLA Nathuram Boro and others.

During media interaction after the release of manifesto, EM Ranjit Basumatary said the UPPL was founded in 2015 with an aim to reform and transform the BTC. He said UPPL took over the BTC administration in 2020 with the promises of bringing peace, reformation of system and democracy, land rights and safety and security to all. He also said the UPPL-led BTR government had been delivering its promises from education to farmers, employment to youths, health care, sports, road communications, culture and women empowerment. He further said the promises of 2020 were being delivered and now the UPPL-led government is giving priority on 100 days 150 missions. Basumatary said establishment of good governance and peace in BTC was the prime target of the UPPL which is becoming a reality. He said the UPPL-led government laid special emphasis on the education sector with various noble schemes as a result of which Chirang district is bailed out from bottom to top in the list of result of HSLC.

