Jitu Sharma Rajkhowa receives Swarna Hazarika Memorial Journalist Award 2025

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The Swarna Hazarika Memorial Journalist Award 2025 of the Sadou Asom Lekhika Samaroh Samiti has been conferred upon eminent journalist Jitu Sharma Rajkhowa, President of the Assam State Journalists’ Association. Rajkhowa, who played a leading role in the Assam Agitation against illegal foreigners and endured repeated hardships during the movement, later devoted himself to social service. For the past 42 years, he has been actively engaged in journalism, highlighting social issues and human suffering. He is the Bokakhat correspondent of Asomiya Pratidin and also the Editor-in-Chief of ‘Raijor Khabor,’ published from Bokakhat. By uniting journalists across the state, he is presently serving as the President of the Assam State Journalists’ Association. The announcement of this award has brought joy to the Assam State Journalists’ Association as well as the people of Bokakhat. In recognition of his continuous service towards social upliftment, seven organizations of Bokakhat have recently announced honours for him. In 2024, the organization Fechengbar Heritage, along with Janakantha and several other organizations, also felicitated him with the title of ‘Samaj Ratna’ (Gem of Society).

Also Read: Assam Publication Board Awards Anjan Baskota for Literary Excellence