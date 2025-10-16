KAAC launches Purthimi Akemang 2.0 to empower indigenous communities

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), under the leadership of Chief Executive Member Dr Tuliram Ronghang, has launched ‘Purthimi Akemang 2.0,’ the second phase of its transformative initiative to distribute free land pattas to indigenous communities.

Following the success of ‘Purthimi Akemang 1.0,’ which provided 1 lakh pattas to eligible families, this ambitious programme aims to reach those who were left out in the first phase, ensuring comprehensive coverage across Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts.

The initiative, spanning 26 constituencies, will continue until January 30, 2026. Dr Ronghang has directed all Members of the Autonomous Council (MACs) to identify suitable locations within their constituencies to facilitate the distribution process.

‘Purthimi Akemang 2.0’ is poised to provide long-overdue relief to families who have struggled to secure land ownership.

