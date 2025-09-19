Kamargaon Regional Journalists’ Association Award ceremony on September 25

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The Kamargaon Regional Journalists’ Association of Bokakhat sub-division will organize the presentation of the Freedom Fighter Dumbi Kaman Memorial Journalism Award 2025 on September 25. For this year, the award has been conferred upon renowned journalist Montu Saikia of Furkating. Similarly, the Mahendra Nath Hazarika Memorial Literary Award 2025 has been conferred upon Lokda Hazarika of Bardihingia. Both awards will be presented on September 25.

The event will be held at the Kamargaon Regional Journalists’ Association office starting from 9 AM. The local fair of Sun Day School will also be inaugurated by social worker Mahavir Prasad Agarwala.The memorial lecture in honour of freedom fighter Dumbi Kaman will be delivered by former MLA Arun Phukan, while the memorial lecture in honour of litterateur Mahendra Nath Hazarika will be delivered by retired Headmaster Jogesh Loing.

