Foreign Tourism Delegates Visit Hatikhuli Tea Estate in Kaziranga

Kaziranga: A delegation of foreign tourism representatives visiting Kaziranga National Park on a two-day tour visited the Hatikhuli Tea Estate on Monday, adding a cultural and industrial experience to their itinerary.

The delegation, comprising tourism professionals from 11 South-East Asian countries, arrived in Kaziranga as part of an exchange programme aimed at promoting regional tourism cooperation. After exploring Kaziranga National Park, the group spent the daytime hours at Hatikhuli Tea Estate, one of the largest tea gardens in the region.

At the tea estate factory, the delegates were welcomed by Chief Manager Mitrabhanu Das, who guided them through the entire process of tea production. The visitors were briefed on how fresh tea leaves are plucked from the garden, transported to the factory, and processed step by step to become ready for consumption. The team also learnt about pepper cultivation carried out within the estate.

During the visit, the delegates observed the production methods of various tea varieties, including orthodox tea, milk tea blends and black tea. The estate authorities arranged a special tea tasting session, allowing the guests to sample different flavours and gain first-hand experience of Assam’s renowned tea heritage.