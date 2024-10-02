Khagarijan College Hosts Week-Long Faculty Development Programme on Intellectual Property Rights and Research

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: A week long online Faculty Development Programme on “Intellectual Property Rights, Patent and Research” was organized by IQAC, Khagarijan College, Nagaon in collaboration with DPIIT-IPR Chair, Tezpur University from September 25 to October 1 at the college premises. Over 130 faculty members and research scholars from different parts of India participated in the event.

The FDP aimed to enhance the awareness and pedagogy regarding IPR and initiate knowledge empowerment among faculty members and research scholars to foster a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, out of the box thinking and protection of research works among the academic community. This has the potential of increasing engagement in the academic community and also features a trickle-down effect by empowering the student community towards understanding IPR and protection of research and inventions.

Dr Ramesh Nath, principal, Khagarijan College inaugurated the FDP with a welcome address as the patron of the programme. Rayhanul Ahmed, convenor of the session highlighted the guidelines of the FDP. Prof Pritam Deb, IPR chair professor, DPIIT-IPR Chair, Tezpur University served as the patron for the FDP and delivered the first technical session on “IPR in Academia and Industry-Academia Linkage”.

Dr Mridul Dutta in the following session gave an important insight on the Indian context by bringing in illustrations of the entertainment industry and issues of copyright that come with it. Dr Koushik Saikia spoke in depth about the patenting process and patentable inventions followed by Dr Juri Borbora Saikia whose take on preservation of cultural heritage, cultural expressions and local industries was a reflection of today’s reality.

