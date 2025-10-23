Bokakhat Observes Zubeen Garg’s One Month Adyashraddha, Honours Icon’s Musical Legacy

Bokakhat: To mark one month since the passing of Assam’s musical legend Zubeen Garg, Adyasharaddha and remembrance ceremony was held in Bokakhta on Thursday morning.

The event was organised by former MLA Jiten Gogoi in collaboration with Bokakhat Nirman Gut, took place at the Bokakhat Industrial Training Centre (ITC). It brought together Zubeen’s family members, veteran actor Arun Hazarika, and hundreds of admirers who gathered to celebrate the singer’s enduring legacy

Senior cabinet minister Atul Bora lit a ceremonial lamp before Zubeen’s portrait, symbolising remembrance and the everlasting light of his music.

Among the attendees were Zubeen’s uncle, Manoj Borthakur, and his wife Garima Garg’s brother.

The atmosphere was one of both grief and gratitude as attendees reflected on the singer’s immense contribution to Assam’s cultural and musical identity.The ceremony served as a reminder that although Zubeen Garg is no longer among us, his voice and spirit continue to resonate in the hearts of millions.