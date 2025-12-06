Learning materials distributed to mainstreamed NRSTC students in Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Learning materials were distributed at the office premises to the mainstreamed students of the Non-Residential Special Training Centre (NRSTC) under Samagra Shiksha, Golaghat West Education Block, Bokakhat. The programme was anchored by junior assistant and accountant of the block, Nibedita Hazarika.

DQM Lilochan Hazarika and Marutjyoti Saikia shared their views on how out-of-school children are identified, brought back into the Non-Residential Special Training Centres, provided with special academic training, and mainstreamed into regular schools at par with other students.

Present at the programme, Block MIS Syed Ashrafur Rahman, Block EDP Nitool Dutta, and Surajit Boriya motivated the students by emphasizing the importance of education in today’s world, encouraging everyone to study and learn. They also advised the students to make proper use of the learning materials they received.

Also Read: Assam: Teaching learning materials exhibition and competition organized in Demow