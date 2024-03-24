Lok Sabha election: Aam Adami Party releases election manifesto in Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH: The Aam Adami Party (AAP) on Saturday released election manifesto for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in Assam in presence of Timarpur MLA Dilip Pandey in Dibrugarh. The AAP election manifesto mentioned about the uplift of Assam tea industry, improvement in education and health sectors, employment, floods etc.

Speaking at the programme, Dilip Pandey slammed the BJP government for giving fake promises to the people. “The BJP government came to power in 2014 by giving many promises but they failed to deliver such promises. But under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal our party has been doing a good job. Now, in a fake case, they have used Enforcement Directorate (ED) to arrest our leader Arvind Kejriwal. In an unconstitutional way they have arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal,” said Pandey, who was in Dibrugarh to campaign for Dibrugarh Lok Sabha candidate Manoj Dhanowar.

“Their has been row between Delhi Chief Minister and Assam Chief Minister regarding government schools. The Assam government has been closing government schools and we are promoting government schools. The government schools in Delhi have become an example nowadays because we are providing all facilities to the students. What we promise we delivered. We don’t believe in fake promises,” Pandey stated.

The Dibrugarh AAP Lok Sabha candidate Manoj Dhanowar promised that if they voted to power they will serve the people. “Our fight is not with any political parties. Our fight is to save democracy because democracy is not in safe hands. The government has not take any step for the uplift of the tea industry. If we voted to power our main priority is to work for the uplif of the tea industry,” Dhanowar stated.

