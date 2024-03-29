We cannot form government with BJP-NDA: AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal

Guwahati: All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) Chief Badruddin Ajmal made it clear on Thursday that his party will not join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA alliance if they return to power at the Centre after the Lok Sabha polls.

However, the AIDUF leader asserted that they will win all three seats on which they are contesting. “AIUDF will win all three seats. We cannot form a government with the BJP-NDA; hence, we will remain with secular parties only,” he said.

Disappointed by the infighting within the INDIA Bloc with regard to seat sharing, Badruddin said that if the parties remained intact, then some hope could be expected, but they are all fighting unilaterally benefitting BJP.

“If the INDIA bloc had been together, then there could have been some hope but all of them are fighting separately. The Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress are two big parties that are fighting completely separately. BJP will benefit from this,” he added.

He also predicted that the BJP would suffer huge losses in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. “I would not like to say anything else; they will put ED and CBI behind us, but the atmosphere is going against the BJP. People were expecting Rs 15 lakh but it did not happen. Two crore jobs were not found. The youth are unemployed. The same youth who brought the BJP to power is angry with them today. We have knowledge of the ground. The BJP will suffer huge losses in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar,” Ajmal said.

“They are thinking of changing the Constitution for which they need 400 plus seats, their dream will never be fulfilled,” he added.

There are a total of 14 parliamentary constituencies in Assam. Elections for the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam will take place in three phases on April 19, April 26 and May 7.

Meanwhile, the election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

In the Lok Sabha elections of 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 7 of the 14 seats in Assam. Both the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) claimed three seats each. During the 2019 elections, the BJP increased its seat count to 9, while the Congress maintained its three seats, and the AIUDF won a single seat. (ANI)

Also Read: Assam: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal criticizes opposition

Also Watch: