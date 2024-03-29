Lok Sabha election: General Observer arrives in Golaghat and Lakhimpur

Golaghat: The 10th Kaziranga Constituency General Observer for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, M J Pradip Chandran, arrived at Golaghat election district. The General Observer visited various cells of Golaghat election district and held discussions with the District Election Officer and the officers in charge of all the election cells. The observer took stock of the ongoing election activities in the election district. He urged everyone to conduct the entire election process in a fair, transparent and smooth manner and sought the cooperation of everyone in this regard. The meeting was also attended by Police Observer of 10th Kaziranga Parliamentary Constituency C Lalthanmawia, IPS. For any information related to the election, the public can contact Office of the Observer, Circuit House, Golaghat, Phone number: 6000671450. People can also contact the Control Room to file any complaint related to the election. Control Room: 03774283282

LAKHIMPUR: The General Observer of ensuing Lok Sabha Election 2024 for the 12 Lakhimpur HPC, Sandip Janardanpant Sagale, has already arrived in Lakhimpur district. People can call him directly on his contact number 7002518420 to appraise any matter related to election of the Lakhimpur HPC. More over people can also meet him from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at the camp office, i.e Conference Hall of the Lakhimpur Circuit House, New Building, first floor, located at North Lakhimpur town.

