Mason electrocuted while working at construction site in Biswanath

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: A man named Safikul Islam (30 years), a mason by profession and a resident of Sowaguri village, was electrocuted at Pub Nabapur village under Biswanath Chariali police station in Biswanath district on Tuesday while working in an under-construction house belonging to Ajit Borah. According to information, the mason came in contact with electric current when he was busy cutting pillars with a machine. He was rushed to Biswanath District Civil Hospital, but declared brought-dead by the doctors there. The police are investigating the incident.

