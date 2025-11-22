Memorial meet held for retired headmistress and social worker Binapani Nath

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: A smriticharan sabha of Binapani Nath, retired Headmistress of Charing MV school and a social worker Gaurisagar, who passed away on November 5, was held on Thursday on the eve of her adyashraddha. The sabha was held under the chairmanship of Prasanta Kumar Neog, President, smaranika editorial board. The programme started with lighting of a lamp before a portrait of Binapani Nath by Mohendra Saikia, retired Agriculture Officer. In the function, a memorial book 'Jibon Binar Sur' written on the life and work of Binapani Nath and edited by senior journalist Rajib Dutta was unveiled by Dr Ranjit Kumar Baruah, Principal of Dikhowmukh College.

Unveiling the book, Dr Baruah said that a memorial book was prepared in memory of a person who was a mirror for future generations and therefore there was a need to have a local museum of such souvenirs. He added that such books helped to get to know a person later.

