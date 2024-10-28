Military Intelligence, Assam Police nab key ULFA(I) operatives in major ops in upper Assam

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: Military Intelligence and Assam Police launched a joint crackdown on ULFA (I) insurgent networks in Upper Assam, capturing several high-profile Overground Workers (OGWs) and operatives with direct ties to ULFA (I) leadership. The intelligence-led operation targeted close associates of self-styled ULFA (I) commanders, Brigadier Arunodoy Dahotia and Brigadier Ganesh Lahon, based on intercepted encrypted communications between OGWs and these senior insurgent leaders.

The first operation, conducted on October 25, in the Namtola area of Charaideo district, involved Military Intelligence, Assam Police, and 23 Assam Rifles. This raid led to the apprehension of Prem Newar, a notable linkman associated with ULFA (I) Commander Ganesh Lahon. In a simultaneous raid in Chabua, Dibrugarh district, two ULFA(I) operatives, Ujjal Gohain, alias Socrates, and Shashanka Rajkhowa, were detained. Both have been identified as significant operatives who facilitated logistics and communication for the insurgent group.

This dual operation highlights the enhanced coordination between Military Intelligence and Assam Police and is expected to disrupt ULFA’s network and command structure in the region.

Also Read: Assam: 20 Injured After Boat Collision In Dhubri's Tipkai River, 5 Children Missing

Also Watch: