Minister Pabitra Margherita Criticizes Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi, MP Gaurav Gogois' Response to Assam Floods

Silchar: Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita took a dig at the Congress leaders, claiming that everyone was too busy pursuing political advantage,from Rahul Gandhi to MP Gaurav Gogoi and APCC president Bhupen Bora, even from the suffering of Assamese citizens afflicted by the floods. Margherita reached Kumbhirgram airport in Silchar hours after the opposition leader in the Lok Sabha Gandhi had left the place to visit riot-hit Jiribam in Manipur.

Being informed that the APCC had handed over a memorandum to Gandhi on the current flood seeking his intervention, Margherita made oblique comment saying that he would welcome such approach of the state Congress but first it had to be clear whether Gandhi could extend any help to the flood victims. “Since they don't actually have any work to do, leaders like Gandhi, Gogoi, and Bora are occupied visiting different relief camps, snapping photos, and accepting memoranda. They will in no case help the people who are facing acute hardship due to the current flood,” Margherita said.

The Rajya Sabha MP from Assam who had recently been picked up for the prestigious portfolio of Foreign Affairs had reached Silchar on a two day visit to review the flood situation in the three districts of the Barak Valley. He said, this was a crucial time as thousands of people had taken shelter in the relief camps. “It is the state government led by the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma which has stepped in to assist the people in every aspect. The Narendra Modi government has been extending full assistance to the state government to tide over the crisis,” maintaining this Margherita said, this was not the proper time to try to reap political dividend from the miseries of the people which the Congress leaders had been doing. “ Do your politics, no problem, but do it once the crisis is over. For the time being, spare the poor people who are in extreme miseries due to the devastating flood,” Margherita appealed to the Congress leaders.

The minister visited three relief camps in Silchar. Later he reviewed the flood situation with the local representatives and the district administration.

