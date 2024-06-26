Minor rape case of Mazbat: Udalguri police shoots 1 of 5 arrested accused

TANGLA: In a shocking incident that has sent ripples throughout the state, five youths were apprehended on charges of a gruesome rape of a minor girl at Dhunsuri TE under Mazbat PS in Udalguri on the evening of June 22. According to reports, the minor girl who was accompanied by her friend was coerced by the gang of five youths and was allegedly raped in a nearby secluded area. The incident came to light after the family members lodged a complaint on Sunday, following which Mazbat police arrested five youths identified as Mustaq Ahmed, Mohidul Islam, Hafizul Ali, Saddam Ali and Ehsan Ahmed in connection with the incident.

Out of the five accused, one of the prime suspect, Hafizul Ali was allegedly shot by Udalguri police while trying to escape from police custody . The accused who is stated to be in critical condition is purportedly undergoing treatment in Tezpur Medical College and Hospital.

However, police officials of the district are tight-lipped over the incident. Following the arrest, various organisations including AASAA, AASU, AAGSU, Assam Gorkha Sanmilani, AABYSF and student body members expressed their outrage and a large crowd staged protest in front of Mazbat Circle Office demanding justice for the victim family. An agitated mob on Monday also vandalised the house of the accused and set it on fire, following which firefight teams immediately doused the fire and police team controlled the situation. In a press conference on Monday , Udalguri Superintendent of Police, IPS, Pushkin Jain said, “We immediately acted after receiving the complaint and arrested the five accused from various parts of Udalguri and neighbouring Darrang district and registered the case vide Mazbat P.S case no. 30/24 under relevant provisions of IPC. We are conducting a thorough investigation and are committed to ensuring that justice is served. “ He further urged the stakeholders and citizens to maintain the law and order and appealed citizens with information to come forward and assist in the investigation.” He also stated that the victim is currently being treated, and she will be supported by necessary legal, medical and psychological assistance as per provisions of law.

