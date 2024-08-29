MLA Rupesh Gowala inaugurated 30-bedded isolation ward of Doomdooma First Referral Unit

DOOMDOOMA: The isolation ward of Doomdooma 30-bedded First Referral Unit (FRU) hospital was inaugurated by the president of the Hospital Management Committee MLA Rupesh Gowala on Monday. Leading social activist Arjun Barua broke the coconut on the occasion.

It was constructed at a cost of Rupees 28,37,500 (Rupees twenty eight lakhs, thirty seven thousand five hundred) sanctioned by the health department of Assam in October 2022 for construction of an isolation ward in view of the then prevalent COVID-19 pandemic.

The isolated ward having accommodation for 20 beds would now be used to admit 10 male and 10 female general patients besides providing accommodations for a pathology unit on PPP basis.

Inaugurating the ward, MLA Gowala said that as most of the tea gardens surrounding Doomdooma curtailed the health-care facilities for the workers, the FRU witnessed great rush of patients over the years. So it necessitated the improvement of its infrastructure facilities to cope with the situation. He expressed the hope that the newly-inaugurated ward would be able to mitigate the demand to some extent.

The meeting was addressed by Sub-divisional Medical Officer (SDMO), Tinsukia, Dr Meenakshi Hazarika, In-charge of Doomdooma FRU Dr Ashma Ghaznavi, social activist Arjun Baruah and member, Hospital Management Committee Abhijit Khataniar.

The meeting which was anchored by Basanta Bharali and was attended by chairperson, Doomdooma Municipal Board (DMB) Kanta Bhattacharya, vice-chairman Moni Dutta, members of Hospital Management Committee Dr P. J. Deka, Dinesh Goyal Dilip Prasad, Ex-AASU leader Binod Dubey and others. It came to an end with offering of vote of thanks by Inu Hazarika.

