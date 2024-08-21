Mumbai City FC will fight for every trophy, says Brandon Fernandes

New Delhi: Mumbai City FC new signing Brandon Fernandes has claimed that the club will “fight for every piece of silverware” and he is ready to challenge himself at the new club.

The 29-year old’s ability to carry the ball in transition, find gaps in opposing defenses, create goal scoring opportunities and bury the ball in the back of the net the has seen him earn the phrase ‘Bend it like Brandon’, an ode to one of the best midfielder in football history David Beckham, by fans of his previous club.

However in a club like Mumbai City, success is not an option it is a must. Brandon speaks on the reason behind his move to Mumbai, the club’s ambition to ‘be champions’ and more.

“It’s very simple, they play a style of football that’s very exciting and it suits my style of play. Their philosophy, system has always been something I’ve wanted to be a part of. Mumbai City is one of the most successful and biggest clubs in India, it’s a very exciting project and I wanted to take this opportunity to challenge myself,” Brandon told IANS. IANS

