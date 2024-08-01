Assam: Mysterious death of Bhim Rajak; Family members seek CM Sarma's intervention

DIBRUGARH: The family members of deceased Bhim Rajak requested Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to intervene into the mysterious death of Bhim Rajak to help them get justice. Bhim Rajak, manager of Dibrugarh Gymkhana club was found hanging in one of the room of the club on July 17. The family members have filed an FIR at Dibrugarh police station against the accused persons but till date no arrest has been made.

Bhushan Rajak, brother of Bhim Rajak alleged, “My brother was murdered in a planned manner. He was mentally tortured by some of the members of the club. We want justice and therefore, we want Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to intervene and help us get justice.”

“For last 15 years, he has been working in the club as manager. His behaviour towards everyone was equal. We suspect that some foul play had happened. The CCTV cameras have no footage. It was not functioning in that particular date. We suspect he was murdered,” alleged Bhushan Rajak.

The names of Sanjib Sur, club president, Sachin Kacharia and Rajen Lohia was mentioned in the FIR.

“No arrest has been made so far. We want the accused to be arrested. Their is no law for poor people but we will fight till my brother get justice,” Rajak said. On the other hand, Dibrugarh Gymkhana Club has not issued any press statement regarding the incident.

Dibrugarh Gymkhana Club founded in 2004, is a registered society that promotes sports in Dibrugarh. Again a sophisticated designed society, the Dibrugarh Gymkhana Club provides for amenities like a swimming pool, table tennis, chess board, and carrom board, to promote sports in Dibrugarh. The total area of land of the club is 16000 sq. mt and is open all days for members.

