Naren Hazarika Honoured as ‘Master Artiste of Vaishnavite Culture’ in Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The concluding ceremony of a workshop on Gayan-Bayan, Sattriya dance, and Borgeet performance was held on Friday at the auditorium of Edhani Cultural Society and Library. The workshop was organised by the Purba Anchalik Aai Matri Kalyan Samiti under the Bokakhat District Committee of the Srimanta Sankardev Sangha.

During the workshop, local young participants received training in Gayan-Bayan, while several children were trained in the Dashavatara dance depicting Lord Krishna’s incarnations as well as Sattriya dance. The 15-day workshop also provided instruction in the performance of Borgeet (devotional songs). Renowned artiste Naren Hazarika, a resident of Bordihingia village in the Komargaon area, served as the trainer for the workshop. At the concluding ceremony, Edhani Cultural Society and Library honoured him with a citation, a traditional Cheleng (ceremonial scarf), a book, and a mahogany sapling, conferring upon him the title of ‘Master Artiste of Vaishnavite Culture.’

Also Read: BOKAKHAT: Elephant Calf Dies After Falling into Tea Garden Ditch in Golaghat