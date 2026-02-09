National Girl Child Day observed at district-level programme in Biswanath

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: In connection with the celebration of National Girl Child Day, a district level interactive session titled ‘Samvaad with the Hon’ble District Commissioner – Voice of the Girl Child’ was organized at the Zilla Parishad Conference Hall, Biswanath on Saturday.

The programme began with a welcome address by the District Social Welfare Officer, Moinul Hoque Choudhury, who spoke on the importance of National Girl Child Day and reiterated the commitment towards ensuring the rights, safety, education, and empower-ment of the girl child.

Lakhinandan Saharia, District Commissioner, Biswanath graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and engaged in an interactive dialogue with adolescent girls. The students raised questions on education, safety, and opportunities, to which the District Commissioner responded thoughtfully, motivating them to pursue their aspirations with confidence.

Addressing the gathering, Kabita Kakoti Konwar, Additional District Commissioner (Social Welfare), highlighted key aspects of girl child rights and empowerment, emphasizing the collective responsibility of society and institutions in promoting gender equality.

An awareness movie screening on the theme ‘Bal Vivah Mukht Bharat’ was conducted to sensitize participants on the adverse impacts of child marriage. This was followed by an ice-breaking session with students, aimed at encouraging interaction and confidence-building among adolescent girls.

The programme concluded with a creative activity under Bal Vivah Mukht Bharat, wherein students created a symbolic Tree of Rights using coloured hand impressions and wrote messages highlighting their rights and commitment towards ending child marriage.

