NEDAN Foundation Hosts "Run to End Child Trafficking in BTR" on World Day Against Trafficking in Persons

KOKRAJHAR: Along with the rest of the nations, the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons was organized by the NEDAN Foundation, NGO of Kokrajhar on Tuesday with the theme, “Run to end child trafficking in BTR”. More then 300 plus boys and girls took part in the programme.

The programme was flagged off by Promod Bodo, chief of BTR along with senior Professor Debarshi Brahma and Rani Helen Wary from Kokrajhar Girls’ Higher Secondary school along with chairperson of NEDAN Foundation Dr. Digambar Narzary.

The chairperson of the NEDAN Foundation Drn Digambar Narzary said this year’s global campaign for the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons urged accelerated action to end child trafficking. Children represent a significant proportion of trafficking victims worldwide, with girls being disproportionately affected.

“1 in 3 victims of human trafficking globally is a child,” he said adding that additionally, children are twice as likely to face violence during trafficking than adults, according to the UNODC’s Global Report on Trafficking in Persons (GLOTIP). Regions such as sub-Saharan Africa, North Africa, and Latin America and the Caribbean bear a disproportionate burden, with children making up for 60 per cent of detected trafficking victims.

NEDAN Foundation, a Kokrajhar based NGO has been pioneered since the last 20 years in combating human trafficking in BTR districts and Assam as a whole. NEDAN worked in 4Ps model- Prevention, protection, prosecution and Partnership. Last many years NEDAN has directly prevented 1794 cases from human trafficking and has also history of restoring 775 children back with families after the completion of 12th standard or graduation through Destination Children Home.

