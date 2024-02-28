Nehru Yuva Kendra organized a district-level neighbourhood youth parliament in Tinsukia district

DOOMDOOMA: Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK), Tinsukia in association with Bhanubhakta Yuvak Sangha and Bhanupriya Mohila Samity of Rangpur village organized a district-level neighbourhood youth parliament at Rangpur Village Community Hall of Phillobari under Kakopothar Development Block in Tinsukia district recently. The programme got underway with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp in front of the portrait of Swami Vivekananda by the principal of Phillobari Senior Secondary School Tulshi Upadhyay. The Accountant and programme co-ordinator of NYK, Tinsukia Kamalapati Saikia explained the objectives of the programme.

Addressing the first session of the programme journalist Abhijit Khataniar dwelt at length on the topic ‘New India, New Initiatives : India @2047’. He also hilighted the role of youths in making India a developed country by the year 2047.

In the second session of the programme, the Resource Person of SIPRD, Dibrugarh Bulbul Mudoi delivered a lecture on women empowerment. In his speech, Mudoi spoke on various welfare schemes taken by the government for women empowerment and the outcome of those schemes.

The programme was also addressed by Tulshi Upadhyay, headmaster of Tongona Girls’ ME School Alokhit Moran, teacher and founder of Phillobari Amarjyoti Yuvak Sangha Jyotish Medhi, headmaster of Rangpur LP School Chakra Bahadur Thapa and few others. Two youths Sapna Prasad and Soniya Prasad who participated in the block, district and state level declamation contests organised by NYK also addressed the programme.

