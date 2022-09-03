New Guardian Minister for Cachar and Hailakandi

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR, Sept 2: In a significant reshuffle, Jayanta Mallabaruah has been given the charge of Guardian Minister for Cachar and Hailakandi districts. Pijush Hazarika will be the Guardian Minister for Karimganj. Earlier Ashok Singhal was the Guardian Minister of Cachar while Karimganj was under the 'guardianship' of Parimal Suklabaidya.

During the massive flood in June in Cachar, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma deputed Jayanta Mallabaruah in Silchar to monitor the entire relief distribution. Singhal was not seen in the district during the second bout of flood which had devastated Silchar town and local representatives faced serious public wrath. Baruah stayed in Silchar for four days and was instrumental in channelizing the relief distribution, and hence the public fury was to some extent doused. Later Baruah was assigned by the Chief Minister to distribute cheques to the flood victims of Cachar.

