Road Mishap Kills One

A CORRESPONDENT

TANGLA, Sept 2: In an unfortunate turn of events, Mangaldoi Labour Officer, Gauranga Kumar Das met a tragic death after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a truck at Fakirpara under Dhula PS in Darrang district on Thursday night. According to reports, he was returning with his two children who were pillion riding after performing puja rituals at a temple in Kharupetia where he was a frequent visitor. While the children sustained minor injuries he was immediately rushed to Mangaldoi Civil Hospital and later admitted to a private hospital in Guwahati where the attending doctors declared him dead. He sustained fatal injuries in his head and chest. His body was later taken to Nagarbera of Kamrup(R) where he was cremated in presence of family members and friends. He left behind his wife , two children , his brother former Boko MLA, Gopinath Das among a host of relatives and well-wishers.

Also Read: Dibrugarh Doctor Couple Duped of Rs 1.5 Lakh

Also Watch: