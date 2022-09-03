NIA Files Charge Sheets Against Six Maoists

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI, Sept 2: The NIA (National Investigation Agency) has filed charge sheets against the six Maoists arrested from various parts of Assam.

The NIA submitted the charge sheets before the Special Court, Guwahati, against Arun Kumar Bhattacharjee alias Kanchan da, Kajal Orang, Saraswati Orang, Hridoy Kalita, Kumud Saloi and Jayata Das.

The Assam Police arrested Kanchan da from Udarbond on March 6, 2022. On March 16, 2022, the NIA took over the case of Kanchan da. The NIA wanted him in connection with several cases.

Based on the confessional statements of Kanchan da, the NIA arrested five other Maoist rebels from Dibrugarh and Karimganj districts on April 3, 2022.

According to the NIA, Kanchan da, with his associates, was spreading the Maoist network in Assam and the entire Northeast. They even held discussions with Naga, Kuki and other insurgent groups in the region, NIA sources said. Kanchan da, according to the NIA, was active in organizational and terror activities. Their motto is to indoctrinate the Maoist ism among the poor tea estate labourers.

After the arrest of Kanchan da, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Maoists did set up bases in Assam in 2008 and 2014. However, we neutralized their efforts. We will foil their attempts again."

A police official said, "The ultimate plan of the Maoists is to establish a red corridor starting from the extreme eastern reaches of the region's boundary of Myanmar and China through the narrow Siliguri Corridor to the central part of the country."

Also Read: Dispur Notifies Enhanced Tea Garden Workers' Wages

Also Watch:





