Oil India Limited, Numaligarh Terminal, conducted a mock drill showcasing commitment to preparedness and safety

GOLAGHAT: Oil India Limited, Numaligarh Terminal, conducted an Offsite Level III Emergency Mock Drill on Friday, showcasing its commitment to preparedness and safety in the face of potential emergencies.

The mock drill, held at Numaligarh Bagicha, Near Baba Than, Golaghat, simulated a high-stake scenario requiring swift and effective response measures from OIL and Administration of Bokakhat sub-division including DDMA, SDRF, State Fire Service, Police, and Bokakhat Circle office. During the mock drill, an imaginary situation of leakage of hydrocarbon product from OIL’s Numaligarh–Siliguri Pipeline and subsequent fire at the leakage site was considered.

The exercise aimed to test OIL’s emergency response protocols and coordination with external stakeholders, including local authorities, mutual aid partners, and emergency services. Participants demonstrated their ability to effectively manage and mitigate the simulated crisis, ensuring the safety and well-being of all involved.

Also Read: Assam: Minister Atul Bora inaugurated handloom art tourism village in Bokakhat

Also Watch: