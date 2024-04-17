‘Opposition is the destroyer, BJP is the constructor of Assam’: Sarbananda Sonowal

DIBRUGARH: BJP candidate contesting in the No 13 Dibrugarh Lok Sabha Constituency (LSC), Sarbananda Sonowal campaigned across the Naharkatia Legislative Assembly constituency (LAC) at Tarani Pathar, Nigam and Namrup.

Sonowal also took part in a Pad Yatra where thousands joined in to rally support for BJP on Tuesday. Later in the evening, Sonowal also spoke at a meeting in Shantipara Netaji park within Dibrugarh LAC.

Sarbananda Sonowal was accompanied by the Union Minister of State, Rameshwar Teli; the MLA of Naharkatia, Taranga Gogoi; noted cine artist Pranjal Saikia among other leaders of the party.

Speaking during the campaign, the senior leader of BJP, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “The people of Assam has witnessed how the BJP led double engine government has worked towards development and welfare of the state. Major initiatives have been executed that has led to the enhancement of the quality of living. The main differentiator of BJP is its innate capability to work towards achieving a vision. It has a plan, it has honest intent to put it through which has resulted in the historic transformation of the state and the country. We have done some good work, while pursuing to deliver the best. But, we must keep working towards realizing the vision of Narendra Modi to transform India as the third largest economy of the world, a feat that was unthinkable during the misrule of Congress governments.”

“Today, Narendra Modi has already pioneered and prepared 100 days plan after people elect him back to lead the country for the third consecutive term. On the contrary, the opposition piggybacking Congress remains aimless, visionless and clueless. People can see this through. The ‘Bohagi Bordoichila’ will tear through the conspiracy of Congress led alliance as the people of Dibrugarh & Tinsukia will cut them to size,” he said.

