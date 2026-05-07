Orang Rajohuwa Namghar to celebrate golden jubilee with grand two-day event

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: The historic Orang Rajohuwa Namghar and Sankari Kala Kristi Kendra, established in 1976 and deeply associated with the spiritual ideals of the Vaishnavite saints, is all set to celebrate its Golden Jubilee with a grand two-day programme on May 7 and 8 at the Punaram Deka Samannay Kshetra in Orang.

The celebrations will begin on May 7 with traditional religious rituals, including Bhagawat Bhraman, Smriti Tarpan, and ceremonial flag hoisting. The inaugural day will also witness the opening of the main entrance gate and the Punaram Deka Kshetra at noon. A Naam-Ghosa competition has been scheduled for the afternoon, while the evening programme will feature the ceremonial lighting of 50 earthen lamps, symbolizing the institution's glorious journey over the past five decades. The day will conclude with a devotional Nagara Naam presentation by the troupe of Marami Saikia.

On May 8, a colourful cultural procession will mark the beginning of the day's events. A seminar on the topic "Spirituality in Nation Building" will also be organized, where noted scholar and LOKD College Principal, Dhekiajuli, Dr. Sukdev Adhikari, and Guwahati University Professor Dr. Jogen Chandra Kalita are expected to participate as resource persons. Several distinguished guests, including former Assam Cabinet Minister Charan Boro, Member of Parliament Dilip Saikia, and MCLA Shyam Sundi, are expected to attend the celebration.

The concluding session of the Golden Jubilee will feature a traditional Sattriya dance performance, "Guru Vandana," and a grand Bhaona titled Dakshya Yagya, to be staged by the Tezpur Youth Society.

Meanwhile, the women's wing of the Namghar has drawn widespread appreciation for its remarkable contribution to the successful organization of the event. Demonstrating strong community spirit and dedication, the women's group donated Rs 50,000 for the publication of the commemorative souvenir magazine. Local residents have especially praised the efforts of Kanaklata Bora, Bina Saikia, and other members for their active role in fundraising and organizational support.

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