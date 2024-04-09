Parliamentarian Dilip Saikia appreciated for expediting of development activities in Darrang district

MANGALDAI: An august audience of as many as six hundred prominent citizens of Darrang district without any political affinity has expressed their gratitude to BJP candidate for No 4 Darrang-Udalguri HPC and Parliamentarian Dilip Saikia for expediting the pace of the development activities in Darrang district.

On the evening of April 6, Dilip Saikia convened an interactive session at the District Library Auditorium here to interact with the prominent citizens of the district and invited all citizens irrespective of political affiliation. Taking part in it, the prominent citizens deeply involved in social works in different fields appreciated the positive, visionary and dynamic role of Dilip Saikia as a successful Parliamentarian. “His speech in the session of the Parliament raising the historic Peasants uprising at Pothorughat in Darrang on January 28 of 1894 and the supreme sacrifice of 140 for the time on the floor of the Parliament, meeting the President of India on the same issue, his active role in construction of the long awaited byepass of NH 15 at Mangaldai, his role in the prompt re-onstruction of the boulder bundh at Jwalimukh on the foothills of Bhutan known as the ‘Sorrow of People’, construction of the Rs.1100 crore Skill University and Rs 100 crore mega Food Park at Mangaldai and the proposed four lanning of the stretch of NH 15 from Baihata Chariali to Mission Chariali in Tezpur are the glaring reflection of the achievement of Parliamentarian Dilip Saikia,” said nonagenarian social activist and former President of Darrang Zila Sahitya Sabha Phulendra Nath Saharia in his speech in the interactive session.

Another farmer president of Darrang Zila Sahitya Sabha and social activist Dr Amarendra Narayan Dev also expressed same feelings and termed Dilip Saikia as the successful Parliamentarian of Mangaldai after Parliamentarian Hem Barua. They also made a fervent appeal to all the electorates to keep this achievements in their heart and mind at the time of casting their votes.

Former Principal of Kharupetia College Dr Buddhindra Chandra Hazarika, women activist Barada Saikia, President of Darrang Zila Sahitya Sabha Rajani Kanta Nath, social activist Bhargab Kumar Das taking part in the interactive session appreciated the dynamic leadership of Dilip Saikia and hoped that Dilip Saikia will be able to lead the society as the “People’s Parliamentarian” after the ensuing poll scheduled on the second phase on April 26.

In the interactive session anchored by Debabrata Dutta, Sipajhar legislator Dr Paramananda Rajbongshi, former Minister Rekha Rani Das Boro, former legislators Hiren Kumar Das and Guru Jyoti Das, President of Sanatan Dharma Sabha Panchanan Sarma, women activist Nilima Devi, Sewali Goswami Kalita and President of Darrang District Committee of AGP Kamaleswar Barua also attended the interactive session.

Candidate Dilip Saikia in his speech expressed his deep gratitude to all the people of the constituency for their unconditional love and support and hoped that he would be able to continue his journey for the development with the blessings of the ‘Janata Janardan’ in the ensuing poll.

