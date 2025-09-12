Preparations On for Paschim Nonoi High School’s Golden Jubilee

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Paschim Nonoi High School of the greater Nonoi area is all set to celebrate its golden jubilee this year, marking 50 years of its establishment. To commemorate this milestone, a 51-member celebration committee has been formed with MLA Jitu Goswami as the President, former student and social worker Pratap Sarma as the Working President, and school Headmistress Jahnavi Devi as the General Secretary. The school was established in 1975 with the cooperation of the local community.

Also Read: Remembering Mahapurush Madhabdev: A life of pure devotion and timeless Wisdom

Also Watch: