Programme on ‘Understanding Learning Level of All in Society’ held at Biswanath

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: A special programme on ‘Understanding Learning Level of All in Society’ was organized on November 13 at Dekapathar LP School. The event was jointly conducted by Sadananda Chaliha Central Library and the Department of Nepali, Biswanath College, with the aim of identifying illiteracy in the community and encouraging people towards education. The programme began with an inspiring speech delivered by Jitamoni Bhattacharyya, Librarian, who highlighted the importance of literacy for social progress and urged illiterate individuals to come forward and embrace learning. She emphasized that education was the key to upliftment and empowerment of every section of society. Bishnu Devi, Department of Nepali, extended valuable support to ensure successful coordination of the programme while the students from the same department carried out surveys interacting with local residents about the benefits of education.

