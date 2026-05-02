Protest erupts over transfer of historic seed farm land to CRPF in Golaghat

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: A major controversy has erupted in Assam's Golaghat district after nearly 50 bighas of land belonging to the historic Folongoni Seed Farm was officially handed over to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for the construction of an office. The move has triggered widespread protests and anger among local farmers and residents.

The seed farm, established in 1958 under the Assam Seeds Corporation Limited, has long been a crucial agricultural asset for the region. The handover took place on April 30, in the presence of village head Prashanta Saikia, sparking immediate tension across nearby villages.

Local communities have strongly opposed the decision, calling it a blow to agriculture at a time when the state government is promoting an "agricultural revolution." Farmers argue that the fertile land has been used for paddy cultivation for decades and its conversion would severely impact livelihoods.

The issue is not new. In August last year, the government had proposed allocating the same land to an organization linked to yoga guru Baba Ramdev for palm oil cultivation. The plan was met with stiff resistance from environmentalist and Padma Shri awardee Jadav Payeng, activist Apurba Ballav Goswami, and human rights advocate Manas Sharma, forcing authorities to halt the move.

The latest development has revived concerns, with critics questioning both its intent and practicality. The 142nd CRPF battalion, currently stationed at Jonaki Nagar, is primarily tasked with maintaining security in the sensitive 'C' and 'D' sectors along the Assam-Nagaland border, located far from Folongoni.

Activists argue that setting up infrastructure in a densely populated agricultural zone, instead of near border areas, raises serious security and administrative questions. Locals have demanded immediate revocation of the decision, warning of intensified protests if the land is not restored for agricultural use.

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