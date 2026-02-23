Public outrage over alleged irregularities in road construction in Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Using funds from Numaligarh Refinery’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) scheme, the Public Works Department constructed four roads in Morangi, along with another road built with NABARD funding. These were inaugurated on Saturday in a daylong programme by Khumtai MLA Mrinal Saikia.

However, during the inauguration of the 400-meter-long 2 No. Panka Grant–Dhalajan connecting road, constructed at a cost of Rs 28.75 lakh under the CSR scheme, a section of local youths stopped the MLA. Allegations of large-scale irregularities in the construction work had already been raised against the contractor of the Public Works Department, who is known to be close to the MLA.

Despite these allegations, the MLA reportedly did not initiate any investigation and instead appeared upset with the media. When he arrived to inaugurate the road, a section of local youths confronted him. A heated argument ensued between the MLA and local residents, with the youths questioning him intensely.

The MLA expressed dissatisfaction over the issue being reported in the media and was seen belittling the press. When locals mentioned media reports, he reportedly became angry and said, “Don’t talk about the news. News does not build roads.” However, instead of announcing an investigation into the allegations raised by the public, he stated that the contractor would repair the road for the next three years.

This has sparked strong reactions among the people of the greater region. Serious allegations have also been raised that under the MLA’s leadership, sections of officials and employees of Numaligarh Refinery’s CSR wing and the Public Works Department have been involved in major irregularities in road construction.

The MLA also inaugurated the NRL Bypass–Porabongla Sarbajanin Namghar connecting road, the Borgoria Gaon–Moranbil connecting road, the Borgoria Ahom Dhok connecting road (all built with NRL CSR funds), and the Daigrong Jangal Line road constructed with NABARD funds.

It is noteworthy that in previous inaugurations of roads constructed with NRL funds, officials from Numaligarh Refinery were present. However, no NRL official was seen at Saturday’s inauguration. Additionally, serious allegations have surfaced that the Khumtai MLA pressured the contractor to complete the road within just 10 days purely to create an electoral spectacle.

Also Read: 1,826 km of roads constructed in six NE states under Bharatmala: Nitin Gadkari