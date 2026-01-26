Puppy adoption camp with free vaccination organised at Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: On the occasion of the upcoming 78th Republic Day and Animal Welfare Month, and in compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court regarding animal welfare and population control, a Puppy Adoption Camp was organized on Saturday at the Bokakhat Veterinary Hospital.

The programme was graced by the presence of Minister Atul Bora, the District Commissioner of Golaghat, the Additional District Commissioner (Golaghat), and the Co-District Commissioner (Bokakhat).

The technical session witnessed the participation of the SDM&HO of Bokakhat BPHC, the Deputy Superintendent of SKMCH Bokakhat, and the RAIO of Arrengapara. Throughout the programme, continuous guidance and support were provided by the District Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Officer.

The camp was held with the cooperation of the Bokakhat district administration and financial assistance and support of Numaligarh Refinery Limited. A total of 27 puppies were successfully adopted in the camp. All the puppies were vaccinated with the Anti-Rabies Vaccine and the DHPPi vaccine. The adopters were also provided with medicine hampers and adoption certificates.

As part of the awareness programme, Dog Bite Safety Guide leaflets were distributed to all guests, and informative banners were provided to various schools and colleges.

