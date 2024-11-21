Bongaigaon Refinery aims to promote culture of sports in Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC)

Our CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Bongaigaon Refinery (BGR) situated at Dhaligaon in Chirang district aimed at promoting culture of sports in BTC among the youths. The BGR also extended a durable support for successful hosting of national level NCC Half Marathon Race in Kokrajhar recently with an aim to promote the culture of sports in BTR. Sources from the Bongaigaon Refinery informed The Sentinel that the refinery had always been striving to spread and strengthen the culture of sports in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and in this series, it worked to provide a strong base to the culture of sports as an event partner in the first National Half Marathon held in Kokrajhar.

It is to be mentioned that for the first time, a national level half marathon was organized in Kokrajhar on November 17. The marathon was jointly organized by the National Cadet Corps in collaboration with the BTC supported by the IOCL, Bongaigaon Refinery, NTPC and SBI at the SAI Stadium, Kokrajhar in three categories of 21 Km, 10 Km and 5 Km for both male and female athletes participated in these categories. This event was organized under the theme- “Run with Cadets, Run for Peace”, to celebrate the unity, peace and sportsmanship in which 16,00 runners from all over the country participated.

In the 21 km main race, Pankaj Kumar emerged as the winner in the men’s category while Deepak Bhatt and Kailash Choudhary came second and third respectively. In the women’s category, Thamsi Singh won while Amrita Patel and Geeta Kumari Gour came second and third. In the 10 km race, Nitish Kumar won the first position in the men’s category while Akash Patel and Sandeep Singh came second and third. In the women’s category, KM Sangeeta Pal won the first position while Chandrakala Luitel and Pahi Keote came second and third. In the 5 km race, Sukemalang Subas won the men’s category while Amal Debnath and Hitesh Boro came second and third. In the women’s category, Sandhya Yadav won the first position while Rehana Khatun and Deepika Munda came second and third respectively.

The event concluded with a grand prize distribution ceremony which was attended by Assam Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Nandita Garlosa. Minister Garlosa lauded the success of the event and emphasized its important role in promoting sports and tourism. She hoped for more participants in the coming years. The Minister also said that the enthusiasm of the participants and various cultural programs added to the success of the event. With a prize pool of about Rs 15 lakh, the marathon showcased the potential of Kokrajhar as a hub of major sporting events and further strengthened it as a symbol of peace, cultural richness and sportsmanship. Major General Gagan Deep, ADG NER, BTC EMs- Daobaisa Boro and Dharma Narayan Das, Kokrajhar DC Masanda M. Pertin, N K Baruah, Executive Director & Refinery Head, Bongaigaon Refinery and many other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

