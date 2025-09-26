‘Sakhi Express to accelerate rural empowerment in Barak Valley’: Minister Kaushik Rai

SILCHAR: “The Sakhi Express will not only accelerate rural empowerment but also bring the government closer to the last mile,” stated Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs, Mines and Minerals, and Barak Valley Development, Kaushik Rai, while delivering his keynote address at the grand distribution ceremony of scooters under the Sakhi Express Scheme at Udiyaman Mahila CMTC, near Itkhola Bazar, here on Thursday.

In his elaborate address, the minister expressed heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma for his visionary and people-centric leadership. He said, “Today in Silchar, under the Sakhi Express project of the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission, as many as 367 community cadres have been formally provided with scooters. For this far-sighted step, I extend my sincere thanks to our Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.”

Calling the initiative a noteworthy milestone in grassroots empowerment, minister Rai emphasized, “This step will enable self-help groups and women entrepreneurs to become financially self-reliant and socially stronger. I firmly believe that this initiative will not only improve connectivity but also strengthen rural institutions by ensuring that timely assistance reaches even the remotest households.” He urged the beneficiaries to use the scooters as “vehicles of empowerment, service, and responsibility,” dedicated to the upliftment of rural families.

Meanwhile, speaking at the event, Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty described the scheme as a historic milestone in women’s empowerment and rural development. He stated that cadres have already emerged as trusted partners of SHG members and rural households, and with the scooters, their reach and effectiveness would expand further. “This initiative is about more than just mobility; it is about ensuring that help, guidance, and government support touch every doorstep in Cachar’s villages,” the MLA said, commending both the Government of Assam and ASRLM for their farsighted approach.

Cachar District Commissioner Mridul Yadav, meanwhile, praised the relentless commitment of ASRLM cadres and highlighted the district’s achievement of maintaining one of the lowest NPA rates in SHG loans across Assam. Speaking at the event, he observed that the mobility support would further strengthen grassroots financial inclusion and expand women’s participation in the district’s growth and development.

While delivering his speech, Kankan Narayan Sikdar, President of Cachar Zilla Parishad, urged the cadres to carry forward their mission with the spirit of “Sakhi Bhabana,” extending every possible support to rural families. He described the scooters as a bridge of trust between the government and rural communities, fostering stronger and more self-reliant villages.

Earlier, Pranab Kumar Bora, ACS, CEO of Cachar Zilla Parishad, welcomed the gathering and described the Sakhi Express as a transformative step in bridging rural-urban gaps. He emphasized the importance of continuous efforts to strengthen rural institutions and underlined that the ultimate success of such initiatives depends on the dedication and sincerity of the cadres themselves.

The event witnessed the distribution of scooters to 367 Community Cadres representing various blocks of Cachar district. Beneficiaries, receiving the vehicles with visible joy, expressed that the support would ease their travel challenges and inspire them to serve their communities with greater efficiency and dedication.

The ceremony, attended by senior dignitaries, officials, and a large gathering of community members, thus marked a milestone for Cachar, reaffirming the Government of Assam’s and District Administration’s joint resolve to empower women, strengthen rural livelihoods, and deliver people-centric governance at the grassroots, stated a press release.

