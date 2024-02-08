SI Junmoni Rabha death case: CBI submits 59-page chargesheet in Nagaon District and Session Court

NAGAON: The central investigative agency CBI completed its investigation into the mysterious death of SI Junmoni Rabha and submitted its 59 pages long final chargesheet at Nagaon District and Session Court on Tuesday. Sources said that DSP Manindra Singh of the CBI team, submitted the final reports regarding three separate cases registered in Nagaon in connection with the mysterious death of the lady cop at Nagaon Jakhalanandha last year and the central investigative agency mentioned in its final enquiry reports that the deceased lady sub inspector was killed in a mere road accident instead of suicide or murder.

The agency included all in the 11 chapters in the chargesheet in connection with the three separate cases and all the senior police officials of Nagaon police against whom Sumitra Rabha, the bereaved mother of deceased lady cop brought allegations of involvement in the mysterious death of SI Junmoni Rabha were also included in the charge sheet, sources added.

It is pertinent to mention here that following the mysterious death of lady SI, Sumitra Rabha, mother of the deceased lodged an FIR in Jakhalanandha PS and termed it a pre-planned murder instead of a mere road mishap and mentioned the names of then SP Leena Doley, then ASP Rupjyoti Kalita, then OC, Nagaon PS Manoj Rajbanshi, SI Abhajyoti Rabha, then OC Dhing in her FIR. The CBI team that used Nagaon Circuit House as its temporary office for over last several months to investigate the entire incident of SI Junmoni Rabha, left for New Delhi today.

