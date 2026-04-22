Sivasagar: Last rites of BSF Jawan Ramen Baruah performed with full military honours

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Ramen (Lalit) Baruah (34 years), a jawan of BSF (Border Security Force) and a resident of No.1 Chintamonigarh village under Gaurisagar police station in Sivasagar district, who was deployed in Ladakh, died on duty on Saturday night due to heavy snowfall. His mortal remains were escorted home on Tuesday morning by the locals with gayan bayan. Thereafter, a shradhanjali function was held where several organizations paid their last respects to the brave soldier. His rites were performed near his residence with full military honours.

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