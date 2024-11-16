Sonitpur Commemorates Janjatiya Gaurav Divas on Birsa Munda's 150th Birth Anniversary with Cultural Celebrations

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: Sonitpur District Administration, in collaboration with the Sonitpur District Tribal Sangha, commemorated ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’ on Friday, marking the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, the legendary tribal freedom fighter from Jharkhand. Observed nationwide, the day in Sonitpur began with the lighting of a ceremonial lamp and the laying of floral tributes in front of ‘Dharti Aba’ Bhagwan Birsa Munda’s portrait in the conference hall of the DC’s Office, Sonitpur.

Tezpur LAC MLA, Prithiraj Rava, graced the event as the guest of honour and highlighted Birsa Munda’s revolutionary contributions. He spoke on the unity and shared heritage of Assam’s ethnic communities and tribes, commemorating the historical journey of assimilation in the Northeast. District Commissioner Ankur Bharali, in his welcome address, acknowledged the central and state governments’ recent initiatives in spotlighting the nation’s unsung freedom heroes. He noted that these efforts foster awareness and encourage the preservation of unique cultural identities. He also mentioned the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA) launched by the Prime Minister on 2nd October 2024. Keynote speaker Professor Prasanta Boro of Rangapara College spoke on the significant role of constitutional rights in empowering tribal communities and shaping their identity within India’s nation-building efforts.

The event included a felicitation ceremony for family members of Sonitpur’s freedom fighters martyrs Maniram Kachari, Lerela Kachari, and Ratan Kachari. In support of local farmers, agricultural equipment was distributed to six farmers under the Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP) Tezpur and the Agriculture Department. Representatives from the Agriculture, Health, and Women and Child Development departments also provided an overview of various initiatives benefiting the Scheduled Tribes (ST) community.

Key attendees included District Development Commissioner Lakhinandan Saharia, Co-District Commissioner of Dhekiajuli Dyotiva Bora, ADCs Kabita Kakati Konwar and Twahir Alam, Joint Director of Health Services Dr. Rupak Barua, Chairperson of Sonitpur District Tribal Sangha Horen Mili, along with heads of various departments and representatives from tribal, student, and youth organizations. It is noteworthy that in 2021, the Indian government designated Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’ during the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to honour tribal contributions to India’s heritage and progress, fostering unity in diversity.

