Spontaneous shut down of shops cripples normal life in Nagaon

NAGAON: The sudden demise of the state’s heartthrob Zubeen Garg has sent shockwaves throughout the state, including Nagaon district. Since Saturday evening, various organizations, educational institutions, and cultural bodies have been holding condolence meetings to pay their respects to the beloved artiste.

The journalists’ community in Nagaon also organized a condolence meeting at Natun Bazar in Nagaon town. The meeting was jointly organized by the Nagaon Press Club, Sur Sadhana Sangeet Mahavidyalaya, Nagaon Print Media Association, Nagaon District unit of Working Journalist Union, and the Nagaon district committee of the All Assam Journalists’ Association.

The meeting was attended by senior journalists, including Jiten Borkataki, Kanak Hazarika, Hemen Kumar Das, and others. Prominent citizens, students, and representatives from various educational institutions also paid their respects to the Late artiste.

The Silpi Samaj Asom organized a condolence meeting at the Kishaloy Cultural premises, while the Nagaon District Xahitya Xabha held a separate meeting to pay tributes to Zubeen Garg. The Ramanujan Higher Secondary School also organized a condolence meeting, where students and teachers performed songs by the Late artiste. Sar Sadhana organized a Shradhanjali in the college premises. President Nava Mahanta, Vice-President Junuka Mahanta, Principal Suagmani Mahanta, and more than 100 students and guardians were present in the Shradhanjali.

Significantly, the Assam Chamber of Commerce called for a bandh in Nagaon Sunday to pay respects to Zubeen Garg, and the business community responded positively, keeping their establishments closed. As a result, normal life in Nagaon was affected.

