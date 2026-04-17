Students of Naduar shine in Central Board of Secondary Education Class X results

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A good number of students have brought laurels to the greater Naduar area with good results in the 10th board examination of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which was declared on Wednesday evening.

According to information, a total of 59 students of Holy Child English School located at Gopalpur, Jamugurihat, appeared for the board examination this time. Out of them, a total of 8 students have scored above 95 percentage, 8 students scored above 90 percentage, 16 students scored above 80 percentage, 13 students scored above 70 percentage while 8 and 6 students have scored above 60 and 50 percentages, respectively. Similarly, a total of 46 students scored letter marks in English, 11 scored letter marks in Hindi, 25 scored letter marks in Maths, 22 in General Science, 25 students scored letter marks in Social Science, 15 in Assamese, and 56 students scored letter marks in Front Office Operation.

On the other hand, a total of 20 students of Gyan Bharati Public School, Sootea, appeared in the CBSE board examination this year. Out of them, a total of 2 students have scored above 90 percentage, 3 students have scored above 85 percentage, 4 students have scored above 80 percentage, 7 scored above 70 percentage, and 4 students have scored below 70 percentage, with a 100 percent pass rate.

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